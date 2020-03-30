The Syrian government should temporarily provide a weekly or monthly payment to families that have lost income due to the COVID-19 crisis, former Economy and Trade Minister Lamia Assi told Sputnik, adding that the authorities should revise the general state budget to reach this goal

"The preventive measures taken by the Syrian government are very effective to combat the coronavirus outbreak. However, as a result, many professional and trade shops have closed their doors, and the income of people working as day laborers decreases day by day. It is necessary to help [people] overcome these exceptional circumstances, giving temporarily a monthly or weekly allowance for the affected families," Assi said in an interview with Sputnik.

The official added, however, that this measure fell outside the state's current capacities, and that local authorities should review the country's general budget and "delay some of their projects" in order to realize this step.

"The current situation of income's lack will affect lives of many families, as well as food security, and may affect society as a whole, as it happened in Mexico and southern Italy. Those who are unemployed steal from shops and trade malls," Assi said.

The official called on the nation to adhere to social solidarity and responsibilities to cope with the crisis.

The authorities imposed a nationwide curfew on Wednesday, closing all public spaces and shutting land borders.

On Sunday, the country's Health Ministry confirmed the first death of a COVID-19 patient. As of Monday, Syria has registered nine coronavirus cases.