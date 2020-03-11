Taiwan confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 48

UrduPoint.com
Wed 11th March 2020

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :One more novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case was confirmed Wednesday morning, raising the total number in Taiwan to 48, according to the island's epidemic monitoring agency.

The new patient, a woman in her 30s, was suspected of contracting the virus during her trip to Britain from Feb. 28 to March 8, the agency said in a press release.

She has developed symptoms of headache, slight fever and cough since March 9 and has been placed in an isolated ward, the statement added.

The family members who lived with her have not reported suspected symptoms so far, it said.

The agency also announced that the island has raised the travel alert to eight European countries, including Switzerland, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands.

