UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Extends Level-3 COVID-19 Alert To July 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:02 PM

Taiwan extends level-3 COVID-19 alert to July 12

Taiwan will extend its level-3 COVID-19 alert by two more weeks until July 12 in response to the continued risk posed by local transmission of cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said Wednesday

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Taiwan will extend its level-3 COVID-19 alert by two more weeks until July 12 in response to the continued risk posed by local transmission of cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said Wednesday.

The level-3 alert, the second-highest in Taiwan's four-tier COVID-19 alert scale, was first issued in Taipei and New Taipei on May 15.

It was implemented across Taiwan on May 19 and initially scheduled to end on May 28, but was subsequently extended twice through June 14 and then June 28.

Taiwan is struggling to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak amid a lack of vaccines and strained medical resources.

On the same day, Taiwan reported 104 new confirmed local COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths from the disease.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 14,260, including 13,041 locally transmitted cases. A total of 599 deaths have been reported, the agency said.

Related Topics

Alert New Taipei Taipei Same May June July From

Recent Stories

MoHAP, EHS highlight Covid-19 UAE App updates at A ..

5 minutes ago

100 day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai: Cisco’s Te ..

20 minutes ago

Babar Azam out of top 10 in the latest Test rankin ..

24 minutes ago

Samsung SmartThings Unveils New Interface, Offerin ..

27 minutes ago

AIOU uploads assignments on its website

3 minutes ago

Guterres Calls for Speeding Up Unified Budget Appr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.