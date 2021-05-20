Taiwan faces surge in virus cases

The island nation's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Thursday reported 286 new local COVID-19 infections and one death. Besides, the center added, no more imported cases were found in Taiwan

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The island nation's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Thursday reported 286 new local COVID-19 infections and one death. Besides, the center added, no more imported cases were found in Taiwan.

It is a 7% increase from the previous day, Taiwan's Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-Chung told a news conference in the capital Taipei.

The overall death toll since the pandemic outbreak in December 2019 has risen to 15 in Taiwan.

Taiwan has been experiencing a rise in the COVID-19 cases since May 15 when it reported 180 cases. The number of cases was 29 just a day earlier. It crossed 300 two days later.

To stem the spread of the infection, the CECC raised its epidemic warning to level 3 across the island from Wednesday until May 28.

"The CECC will continue to increase the number of testing sites, quarantine hotels, group quarantine facilities, and designated and responding hospitals to ensure sufficient medical capacities across Taiwan and will provide resources to ensure the needs of city and county governments are met. The public is urged not to panic," the CECC said in a statement.

Most of the cases are being reported in Taipei.

Amid surging cases, at least two hospitals in Taiwan have announced complete closure after their employees were infected with the coronavirus.

The island also received 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine a day earlier from Amsterdam.