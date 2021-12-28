UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Further Extends Level-2 COVID-19 Alert

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:26 PM

Taiwan will further extend the current Level-2 COVID-19 alert for another two weeks until Jan. 10 amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant, the island's disease monitoring agency said Monday

During the two-week extension, current disease prevention rules will not change, including the rule on the wearing of face masks.

People are still required to wear masks while outside of their homes, unless they are doing certain things, such as eating or exercising, the agency said.

Taiwan's locally-transmitted cases subsided during the summer, with the epidemic alert state dropping on July 27 from Level-3 to Level-2, and it has been kept in place since.

Taiwan reported 18, 24 and 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases, respectively, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, most of which were imported cases.

