Taiwan Records 2 New Fatalities After Confirming Over 1,000 Local COVID-19 Cases in 1 Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Taiwan reported two new COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday as the island tried to contain emerging local outbreaks that infected over 1,000 local residents in a week.

According to the latest COVID-19 figures released by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the island reported 240 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five imported cases on Tuesday.

Two patients whose infections were confirmed on Sunday have died, the Taiwan CDC said. The deceased patients were a female in her 60s and a male in his 80s.

Taiwan's total COVID-19 fatalities reached 14.

As of Tuesday, Taiwan has reported 2260 COVID-19 cases including 1,121 cases of locally transmitted infections.

Despite being hailed for its success in containing local COVID-19 transmissions, Taiwan began to experience surging local outbreaks last week.

After its daily local COVID-19 cases reached double digits for the first time on May 12, Taiwan reported 1,017 new local cases in the past seven days.