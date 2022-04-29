UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Reports 11,974 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 03:39 PM

The latest COVID-19 resurgence in Taiwan is still raging, with single-day newly reported local cases reaching 11,974, data from the island's disease monitoring agency showed Friday

The agency noted two new deaths from the disease involving two male patients who had received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed to have been infected on April 18 and 21, respectively.

Another 339 imported cases were newly reported, it added. Nearly 85 percent of the island's population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 80 percent received two shots, said the agency.

To date, Taiwan has reported 100,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 89,579 were local infections.

