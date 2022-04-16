UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Reports 1,199 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Taiwan reports 1,199 new local COVID-19 cases

China's Taiwan region has recorded 1,351 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,199 locally transmitted cases and 152 imported ones, said the island's disease monitoring agency on Saturday

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:China's Taiwan region has recorded 1,351 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,199 locally transmitted cases and 152 imported ones, said the island's disease monitoring agency on Saturday.

As of Friday, the region had reported a total of 7,752 local infections this year, the agency noted, adding that about 84 percent of Taiwan's population had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 79 percent got two shots.

To date, Taiwan has reported 33,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 23,551 were local infections

Recent Stories

PMA urges for restoration of PMDC

PMA urges for restoration of PMDC

24 seconds ago
 Moscow Bans UK's Johnson, Other Top Officials From ..

Moscow Bans UK's Johnson, Other Top Officials From Entering Russia - Foreign Min ..

25 seconds ago
 China's food industry sees rising profits

China's food industry sees rising profits

27 seconds ago
 New York auto show makes comeback featuring EVs

New York auto show makes comeback featuring EVs

29 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 107,916 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 107,916 new COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate felicitates Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Chairman Senate felicitates Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.