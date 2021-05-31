Taiwan reports 355 local COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Taiwan on Sunday reported 266 new local COVID-19 infections, 89 backlogged local cases and 11 new deaths, the local disease monitoring agency said

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) --:Taiwan on Sunday reported 266 new local COVID-19 infections, 89 backlogged local cases and 11 new deaths, the local disease monitoring agency said.

It is the 15th consecutive day that the number of new local infections on the island has exceeded 200.

Of the new local cases, 123 were male, 143 were female, and the onset of symptoms occurred between May 14 and 29.

Among the 89 backlogged cases, 42 were male and 47 were female, the agency said.

The 11 fatalities included nine men and two women, who passed away between May 24 and Saturday.

Since mid-May, Taiwan has seen a spike in local infections amid strained medical resources. Given the severity of local transmissions, Taiwan has extended its level-3 alert for COVID-19 to June 14.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 8,160, including 6,974 local cases. A total of 110 deaths have been reported, the agency said.