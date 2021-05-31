UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan Reports 355 Local COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:33 PM

Taiwan reports 355 local COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Taiwan on Sunday reported 266 new local COVID-19 infections, 89 backlogged local cases and 11 new deaths, the local disease monitoring agency said

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) --:Taiwan on Sunday reported 266 new local COVID-19 infections, 89 backlogged local cases and 11 new deaths, the local disease monitoring agency said.

It is the 15th consecutive day that the number of new local infections on the island has exceeded 200.

Of the new local cases, 123 were male, 143 were female, and the onset of symptoms occurred between May 14 and 29.

Among the 89 backlogged cases, 42 were male and 47 were female, the agency said.

The 11 fatalities included nine men and two women, who passed away between May 24 and Saturday.

Since mid-May, Taiwan has seen a spike in local infections amid strained medical resources. Given the severity of local transmissions, Taiwan has extended its level-3 alert for COVID-19 to June 14.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 8,160, including 6,974 local cases. A total of 110 deaths have been reported, the agency said.

Related Topics

Alert Male May June Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Golden Jubilee Committee ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai wraps up a safe and successful 5th WCO Globa ..

20 minutes ago

Kuwait restores visas for family re-unions and bus ..

23 minutes ago

Turkey, Russia vow to boost automotive trade despi ..

4 minutes ago

Sayyed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer condoles with CM Mah ..

4 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.