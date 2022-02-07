Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including two locally-transmitted infections and 47 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said

TAIPEI, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:Taiwan reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including two locally-transmitted infections and 47 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.

The agency also announced a three-week extension of the current Level-2 COVID-19 alert to Feb.

28. Under the extension, the agency did not adjust the mask mandate nor make any other adjustments to disease prevention measures.

To date, Taiwan has reported 19,192 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,202 were local infections.