Taiwan Reports 507 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 05:06 PM

Taiwan reports 507 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan on Friday reported 507 new COVID-19 cases, including 384 locally transmitted infections and 123 imported cases, according to the island's disease monitoring agency

TAIPEI, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:Taiwan on Friday reported 507 new COVID-19 cases, including 384 locally transmitted infections and 123 imported cases, according to the island's disease monitoring agency.

This marked the highest single-day tally of new cases this year, breaking the previous high of 382 recorded on Thursday.

New Taipei had the highest number of new locally transmitted infections at 146, the agency said.

To date, Taiwan has reported 26,263 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 17,711 were locally transmitted. Enditem

