Taiwan reports 549 local COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

TAIPEI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Taiwan on Wednesday reported 549 local COVID-19 cases, including 372 new infections and 177 backlogged local cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said, noting that 12 fresh deaths were registered.

The number of new local infections on the island exceeded 200 for the 18th consecutive day on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 207 were male and 165 female. The onset of symptoms occurred between May 2 and June 1.

Among the 177 backlogged cases, 96 were male and 81 female, aged from below five to over 80 years, who experienced symptoms between May 13 and May 30, the agency said.

The 12 fatalities included seven men and five women, who died between May 13 and May 29.

Facing a severe shortage of vaccines, Taiwan is struggling to contain the worst outbreak of the epidemic amid strained medical resources. Given the severity of local transmissions, the island has extended its level-3 alert for COVID-19 to June 14.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 9,389, including 8,195 local cases. A total of 149 deaths have been recorded, the agency said.