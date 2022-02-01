UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Reports 55 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:36 PM

Taiwan reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 17 locally-transmitted infections and 38 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said

The new local infections include nine in Kaohsiung, seven in Taoyuan, and one in Taipei, it said.

To date, Taiwan has reported 18,790 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,065 were local infections.

