Taiwan reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taiwan reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 17 locally-transmitted infections and 38 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said

TAIPEI, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:Taiwan reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 17 locally-transmitted infections and 38 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.

The new local infections include nine in Kaohsiung, seven in Taoyuan, and one in Taipei, it said.

To date, Taiwan has reported 18,790 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,065 were local infections.