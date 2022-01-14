UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Reports 68 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 02:21 PM

Taiwan on Friday reported 11 new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 57 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Taiwan on Friday reported 11 new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 57 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said.

To cope with the rise in confirmed cases, starting Saturday, patients in severe conditions will be sent to designated hospitals, while mild and asymptomatic carriers, as well as young COVID-19 patients, will be sent to quarantine hotels or concentrated quarantine facilities, the agency added.

To date, Taiwan has reported 17,692 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, among which 14,676 were local infections.

