Taiwan Reports Three Local, Three Imported COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:28 PM

Taiwan on Wednesday reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, two of which are linked to the Taiwan-based China Airlines, the local COVID-19 monitoring agency has said

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Taiwan on Wednesday reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, two of which are linked to the Taiwan-based China Airlines, the local COVID-19 monitoring agency has said.

Two family members of China Airlines pilots tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The third local case was a family member of a previously reported confirmed case.

So far, nine China Airlines pilots and four of their family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The island also recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia and India on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 1,116, including 12 deaths, according to the agency.

