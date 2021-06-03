Taiwan reports uptick in local COVID-19 cases, deaths

Taiwan on Thursday reported 583 local COVID-19 cases, including 364 new infections and 219 backlogged local cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said, noting that 17 fresh deaths were registered

TAIPEI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Taiwan on Thursday reported 583 local COVID-19 cases, including 364 new infections and 219 backlogged local cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said, noting that 17 fresh deaths were registered.

The number of new local infections on the island exceeded 200 for the 19th consecutive day on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 186 were male and 178 female with the onset of symptoms occurring between April 28 and Wednesday.

Among the 219 backlogged cases, 120 were male and 99 female, aged from below five to over 80 years, who experienced symptoms between May 13 and May 31, the agency said.

The 17 fatalities included 13 men and four women, who died between May 28 and Tuesday.

On Thursday, Taiwan reported two new imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia and Vietnam.

Next weekend marks the traditional Dragon Boat festival, when people often travel to see family members in other parts of Taiwan. The agency urged people not to travel during the upcoming festival, if not necessary.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 9,974, including 8,778 local cases. A total of 166 deaths have been recorded, the agency said.