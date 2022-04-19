UrduPoint.com

Taiwan's New Local COVID-19 Cases Rise To 1,390

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 02:32 PM

The number of new local COVID-19 cases in Taiwan rose to 1,390 on Sunday, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Monday

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The number of new local COVID-19 cases in Taiwan rose to 1,390 on Sunday, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Monday.

It was the fourth consecutive day that new local cases surpassed 1,000, the agency said, noting that Sunday also saw 90 new imported cases.

To date, Taiwan has reported 35,983 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 26,144 were local infections.

