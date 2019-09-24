UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tally Of Dengue Cases Rising Alarmingly

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:31 PM

Tally of dengue cases rising alarmingly

Tally of the dengue fever cases is rising alarmingly across the country as 278 more patients have been reported in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.13 patients have died of the disease in Rawalpindi so far

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Tally of the dengue fever cases is rising alarmingly across the country as 278 more patients have been reported in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.13 patients have died of the disease in Rawalpindi so far.

140 more persons have been tested positive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as the total number of sufferers in the province has surged to 2,758. The tally in Faisalabad has risen to 59 this year.The dengue virus has also hit Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhang, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Mirpur and other parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Died Jhang Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

9 minutes ago

FO rejects social media texts on Pakistan's campai ..

10 minutes ago

Seoul to Boost Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Based ..

10 minutes ago

Southern Punjab under pressure against Balochistan

17 minutes ago

Police recover husband, wife, four children from l ..

10 minutes ago

China is an important pillar of our foreign policy ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.