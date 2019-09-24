Tally of dengue cases rising alarmingly

Tally of the dengue fever cases is rising alarmingly across the country as 278 more patients have been reported in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.13 patients have died of the disease in Rawalpindi so far

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Tally of the dengue fever cases is rising alarmingly across the country as 278 more patients have been reported in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.13 patients have died of the disease in Rawalpindi so far.

140 more persons have been tested positive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as the total number of sufferers in the province has surged to 2,758. The tally in Faisalabad has risen to 59 this year.The dengue virus has also hit Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhang, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Mirpur and other parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.