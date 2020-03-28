UrduPoint.com
Tank Police Seeks People Support To Beat Coronavirus

Sat 28th March 2020

Tank police seeks people support to beat coronavirus

Tank police sought people support and asked them to stay home to beat coronavirus instead of spreading it in the district

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Tank police sought people support and asked them to stay home to beat coronavirus instead of spreading it in the district.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday stated that some people have started campaign on social media against district police for taking action against motorcyclists violating the government rules.

All kinds of edible items were available and medical shops were also open but some people spreading rumors, it added.

The police appealed people to stay at home and support government in this regard.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

