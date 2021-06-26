UrduPoint.com
Tanzania Confirms Admission Of COVID-19 Patients In Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:35 PM

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday confirmed admission of COVID-19 patients in the country's hospitals and urged citizens to strictly observe precautionary measures against the pandemic

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday confirmed admission of COVID-19 patients in the country's hospitals and urged citizens to strictly observe precautionary measures against the pandemic.

This is the first time the east African nation has admitted in public the prevalence of the pandemic since the country last released data on COVID-19 in May last year.

"I am appealing to fellow Tanzanians to take all precautions against the pandemic to avoid mass deaths," President Hassan said when she addressed bishops of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference.

In a televised address, Hassan said she found COVID-19 patients in a recent visit to a referral hospital in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

She said Tanzania experienced the first and second waves of the pandemic and the third wave is in the country, without revealing the number of cases.

