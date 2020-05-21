UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania To Re-open Universities As Virus Silence Persists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:36 PM

Tanzania to re-open universities as virus silence persists

Tanzanian President John Magufuli said Thursday that universities and sports events would resume next month, after he declared that prayer had spared the country the worst of the coronavirus, even as critics say cases are soaring

Dar es Salaam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Tanzanian President John Magufuli said Thursday that universities and sports events would resume next month, after he declared that prayer had spared the country the worst of the coronavirus, even as critics say cases are soaring.

Magufuli has repeatedly played down the gravity of the pandemic, and it has been three weeks since the country released official data on case numbers, which stood at 480 with 16 deaths on April 29.

However while the US embassy has said there was evidence of "exponential growth" and the opposition denounces a dangerous "cover-up", Magufuli is proceeding to open up the East African nation.

"We have decided to reopen universities starting June 1, 2020," Magufuli said at a political event in the capital Dodoma, adding that a decision on schools would be taken later.

He said sports events would resume on the same date, with social distancing measurestaken for spectators.

Related Topics

Sports Same Dodoma April June 2020 Prayer Event Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asia virus latest: Infection fears amid cyclone; T ..

40 seconds ago

India Scrambles to Help Cyclone-Hit States -Prime ..

6 minutes ago

Raja Shoukat appointed as MD WASA

6 minutes ago

Govt to launch 'protected area initiative' soon: A ..

6 minutes ago

Belgium's new profession, the Virus Tracker

2 minutes ago

Rupee loses 15 paisas against dollar in interbank

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.