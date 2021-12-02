UrduPoint.com

Targets Of RED Vaccination Drive Phase-II To Be Achieved: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:04 PM

Targets of RED vaccination drive phase-II to be achieved: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed said that targets of second phase of ''Reach Every Door'' (RED) vaccination drive to achieve at any cost in order to protect masses from the deadly virus.

Presiding over a meeting of health department here on Thursday, commissioner said that protection from the deadly coronavirus was possible through vaccination. He said that RED campaign would be made successful under the vision to ensure protection of public. He urged masses to get them vaccinated at the earliest. He lauded the performance of district Lodhran and Khanewal for achieving targets of first phase of RED vaccination campaign.

He directed officers concerned to speed up anti-dengue campaign across the region in order to prevent rising cases of dengue virus.

He said that during the ongoing anti-dengue drive, the administration has registered FIRs against three person, served notices of 41 while one building has been sealed over poor arrangements for dengue.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Director Health Services Dr Waseem Ramzi said that RED second phase would be started from December 12 to January 10, 2022 in which a target of 837,563 vaccination of first dozes and over 2.9 million of second doze has been fixed.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan and officers of other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

