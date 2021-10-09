UrduPoint.com

Tashkent Expects 200,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines From Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 01:36 PM

Tashkent Expects 200,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines From Turkey

Turkey is expected to deliver 200,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines, as well as batches of the Favipiravir medication to treat COVID-19 patients, to Uzbekistan, the Uzbek foreign ministry's official news agency Dunyo said on Saturday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Turkey is expected to deliver 200,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines, as well as batches of the Favipiravir medication to treat COVID-19 patients, to Uzbekistan, the Uzbek foreign ministry's official news agency Dunyo said on Saturday.

"Turkey sends 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Uzbekistan, as well as 20,000 boxes of Favipiravir drug," Dunyo stated.

Uzbekistan, with a population of 34.5 million, launched its nationwide vaccination drive on April 1, using Chinese Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, Russian Sputnik V, as well as vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Moderna. So far, over 5 million people, over 23.5% of the adult population, have been fully immunized.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China Uzbekistan April Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President issues decree to adopt UAE&#039;s 10 pri ..

President issues decree to adopt UAE&#039;s 10 principles for next 50 years

13 minutes ago
 Six booked over power theft in sargodha

Six booked over power theft in sargodha

5 minutes ago
 1,500 poultry units distributed in Faisalabad divi ..

1,500 poultry units distributed in Faisalabad division

7 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan directs re-opening of 83,741 public ..

PM Imran Khan directs re-opening of 83,741 public complaints to expedite relief

7 minutes ago
 Man kills wife for honour in sargodha

Man kills wife for honour in sargodha

7 minutes ago
 Jordan Pavilion at Expo 2020 inaugurated, its Amba ..

Jordan Pavilion at Expo 2020 inaugurated, its Ambassador says exhibition is a so ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.