Tashkent Expects 200,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines From Turkey

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Turkey is expected to deliver 200,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines, as well as batches of the Favipiravir medication to treat COVID-19 patients, to Uzbekistan, the Uzbek foreign ministry's official news agency Dunyo said on Saturday.

"Turkey sends 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Uzbekistan, as well as 20,000 boxes of Favipiravir drug," Dunyo stated.

Uzbekistan, with a population of 34.5 million, launched its nationwide vaccination drive on April 1, using Chinese Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, Russian Sputnik V, as well as vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Moderna. So far, over 5 million people, over 23.5% of the adult population, have been fully immunized.