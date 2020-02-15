Task force sealed 17 pharma units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Following the orders of the Minister of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, a National Task Force formed some two months back taking action to ensure the implementation of Drug Act 1976 and DRAP Act-2012.

A DRAP spokesperson said that a special campaign has been started against those pharmaceutical companies which violating Drug Act 1976/DRAP Act 2012.

During the inspection, around 17 medicines units including 15 herbal and two allopathic pharma units in city have been sealed while many samples of herbal, neutraceutical and allopathy drugs were collected by drug inspectors and sent to Drug testing labs for analysis.

The pharmaceutical units which were sealed located three atThokar Niaz Beg,10 in Sundar Industrial State, two each inFerozpur road and Sheikhupura road area.