TB awareness symposium held in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A tuberculosis (TB) awareness symposium was held at the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Medical Sciences, Kohat, to mark World TB Day.

The event was organized by the District TB Control Program and the Association for Community Development (ACD).

Key attendees included District TB Officer Dr. Muhammad Tufail, MS DHQ Tahir Ali Shah, Principal Dr. Musarrat Jabeen, Dr. Tariq Aziz, RCA Dr. Fida Muhammad, Regional Coordinator Tariq Bakhsh, Lab Technicians Safir Muhammad, social activists and journalists.

Dr. Muhammad Tufail and Dr. Fida Muhammad addressed the symposium, stating that persistent cough (lasting two weeks or more), mild fever, night sweats, loss of appetite, and weight loss

are common symptoms of TB.

They urged people experiencing these symptoms to get free sputum tests at government or private labs and consult trained TB specialists. If diagnosed, strict six-month treatment can fully cure TB.

Participants emphasized, "We can eliminate TB, let’s unite at all levels to save lives."Dr. Tariq Aziz, MS Tahir Ali Shah, Dr. Saeed Khan, Dr. Farooq Shah, and others also spoke.

An awareness walk was held with large student participation, and shields were awarded to top-performing doctors and staff.