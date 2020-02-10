UrduPoint.com
'TB Patient's Record Transferring To EMS System

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

'TB patient's record transferring to EMS system

Punjab government was transferring record of TB patients to electronic medical reporting system

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab government was transferring record of TB patients to electronic medical reporting system.

The purpose of it to check patient record and to update the medicine record, and also it would be helpful to reduce of TB disease. These views were expressed by president PMA Sargodha Dr. Sikander Hayyat Warriach on a training workshop held here at DHQ Teaching hospital.

He said that 650 TB centers were operating under the Punjab government across the province including Sargodha and where medicine and test were being provided to TB patients with free treatment facilities.

Dr.Sikander Hayyat Warriach also said that by transferring record of diagnosed patient on EMR system it would be helpful for providing to right numbers of TB patients and timely treatment facilities for them. He further said that TB disease is curable disease and people suffer from this disease due to carelessness

