Team of specialist doctors reaches Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :A team of specialist doctors has reached Sukkur from Karachi and initiated screening of pilgrims arrived from Taftan border to Sukkur yesterday, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur here on Wednesday.

He told that a team of doctors launched screening of the arriving pilgrims with drivers and conductors of the buses that carried people from Iran border to Sukkur. The team also has taken bio-data and samples of the bus crew.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar, the number of drivers and conductors of buses is 60 and overall tally of the people arrived from Taftan to quarantine centre in Sukkur is 1060, he said.

He said that the Commissioner Sukkur has already directed the district administration and the police to ensure strict enforcement of the government orders.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that around 600 pilgrims from Taftan border Wednesday reached quarantine center at Labour Colony in Sukkur. The pilgrims who had returned Pakistan from Iran border reached in more than 15 buses to Sukkur where the Sindh government has established a quarantine center to accommodate them for screening and taking samples for detecting infection of the novel coronavirus. The samples of the pilgrims would be sent to Karachi for diagnosis of the contagious disease.

Earlier, the government completed arrangements at the Labour Colony Sukkur to accommodate 700 more pilgrims for keeping them in isolation.

The district administration has prepared seven new blocks and made other arrangements at quarantine center to accommodate 600 more people to keep them in isolation for 14 days.