UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Team Work Vital To Eradicate Polio From Region: Taimur Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:03 PM

Team work vital to eradicate polio from region: Taimur Jhagra

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that polio eradication was top priority of the Government and urged all the line departments to work as a team to achieve the goal of polio free status

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that polio eradication was top priority of the Government and urged all the line departments to work as a team to achieve the goal of polio free status.

He was chairing a district review meeting on polio eradication here at Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday. Secretary Health KP, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit, Special Secretary Health Mian Adil Iqbal, DG Health Services Dr Niaz Muhammad, Director EPI Dr Saleem, District Health Officers and representatives of UNICEF, WHO, BMGF and N Stops were present on the occasion.

Elaborating on his thoughts, Minister for Health and Finance said that polio was affecting our children and leaving them disabled for life and emphasized the need for eradication of the disease that has been wiped out from the globe including African countries with much poor socio-economic indicators.

Taimur Jhagra directed District Health Officers (DHOs) to fill the gaps that were creating hurdles in polio eradication in their respective districts and to act against the complacent elements who are misreporting.

"I am the strong advocate for recognizing the efforts of hard -working teams and officials and will urge all of you to commend the good team members as a motivating factor", he added.

He said that health has emerged as one of the most significant sectors due to COVID-19 pandemic and directed DHOs to ensure quality health services to the people in their respective districts.

Secretary Health KP, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah emphasized the need for wiping out the menace of polio from the region and underscored the need for dedicated efforts at all levels.

He said that as we as a nation were standing alone in the globe fraternity due to our inability to eradicate polio from our country.

Earlier, EOC Coordinator Abdul Basit, briefed Minister and the forum about the preparations of the upcoming campaign in the province and district wise challenges In the August campaign.

It is pertinent to mention that the August campaign was conducted in 21 districts of the province with the target of 4.56 million children under the age of five.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Poor Imtiaz Ali August All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Over 100 speakers to discuss and shape future of m ..

21 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz strongly condemns attack on security ..

21 minutes ago

At least three injured in powerful blast outside a ..

24 minutes ago

Russia reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

PM refuses to accept Asim Bajwa’s resignation

36 minutes ago

Former MPA's death saddens ANP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.