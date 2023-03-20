Teams surpass polio vaccination target in district

The polio teams, during a week-long anti-polio drive, surpassed the target by administering vaccine to more than 1.5 million children up to five years of age in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The polio teams, during a week-long anti-polio drive, surpassed the target by administering vaccine to more than 1.5 million children up to five years of age in the district.

This was disclosed in a district polio eradication committee meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar here on Monday.

The required target was 1,536,770 children, but the teams vaccinated a total of 1,597,682 children during the campaign. The achievement target remained 103.6pc, he added.

District Health Officer Dr Saqib Munir, briefing the meeting, said that on the last day of the campaign, 31,322 children were administered drops against the crippling disease.

The DC appreciated the performance of the polio teams as well as officers of the Health Department and said that joint efforts were needed to make the country polio-free.