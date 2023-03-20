UrduPoint.com

Teams Surpass Polio Vaccination Target In District

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Teams surpass polio vaccination target in district

The polio teams, during a week-long anti-polio drive, surpassed the target by administering vaccine to more than 1.5 million children up to five years of age in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The polio teams, during a week-long anti-polio drive, surpassed the target by administering vaccine to more than 1.5 million children up to five years of age in the district.

This was disclosed in a district polio eradication committee meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar here on Monday.

The required target was 1,536,770 children, but the teams vaccinated a total of 1,597,682 children during the campaign. The achievement target remained 103.6pc, he added.

District Health Officer Dr Saqib Munir, briefing the meeting, said that on the last day of the campaign, 31,322 children were administered drops against the crippling disease.

The DC appreciated the performance of the polio teams as well as officers of the Health Department and said that joint efforts were needed to make the country polio-free.

Related Topics

Polio Million

Recent Stories

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from ..

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health S ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

16 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote ..

Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disord ..

16 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport launche ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Al Nalia app for safe mariti ..

16 minutes ago
 Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

16 minutes ago
 Russian Infrastructure to Be Mandatory for Banks' ..

Russian Infrastructure to Be Mandatory for Banks' Domestic Transfers From Octobe ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.