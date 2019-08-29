UrduPoint.com
Technical Advisory Group Meets To Assess Polio Eradication Efforts

Thu 29th August 2019

A meeting of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on polio eradication was held here on Thursday to assess the remaining challenges and opportunities to eradicate the disease from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on polio eradication was held here on Thursday to assess the remaining challenges and opportunities to eradicate the disease from the country.

Speaking at the TAG meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza assured government's utmost commitment to make Pakistan polio-free, while addressing any remaining challenges including, most notably, community resistance to vaccination, low levels of essential immunization coverage, as well as sub-optimal accountability and performance management at the district level.

"The government was fully committed to polio eradication", Dr Zafar Mirza said. "Despite the identified challenges, we have not lost our resolve to end polio. We remain committed to turn around this situation as soon as possible and secure a polio-free country, and a polio-free world", he added.

Dr Zafar Mirza mentioned that the Prime Minister was leading polio eradication efforts in the country and efforts were underway to ensure that the gravity of the current polio situation, with 58 cases reported so far this year, was communicated and stressed upon at all levels of government bureaucracy across the country.

Addressing members of the TAG, Dr Mirza highlighted the importance of strengthening synergies between the polio eradication programme and the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) as well as other programmes delivering integrated services such as the 'Ehsaas programme', so communities that are vulnerable for polio also receive other critical interventions that will improve their lives.

Appreciating the efforts of polio frontline workers despite the existing challenges, he expressed his gratitude to all international partners and donors for standing with Pakistan through the crucial phase in Pakistan's efforts to eradicate polio.

Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta, as well as leaders of the polio eradication programme at the country and global levels discussed the ongoing efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan.

