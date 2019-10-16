Technical training course starts at Institute of Public Health Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Mandatory technical refresher courses for allied health professionals selected from the teaching as well as Primary and secondary hospitals started at the Institute of Public Health (IPH).

IPH Dean Professor Dr Zarfishan Tahir welcomed the participants in an inaugural session and said that perfection in the subject was a key to success for the technical staff, therefore, holding of refresher courses on regular bases for these official was essential.

She urged upon the participants to take keen interest in their courses with dedication and maintain discipline during their stay at the institution so that they could not only enable themselves for promotions in the next grade but also discharge their duties and serve the humanity with more professional dedication.

Director Paramedical education Dr Aazum, faculty members Dr Rukhsana, Dr Faiza, Dr Aamir Raza and Dr Sema Imdad were also present.