UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Technical Training Course Starts At Institute Of Public Health Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:21 PM

Technical training course starts at Institute of Public Health Lahore

Mandatory technical refresher courses for allied health professionals selected from the teaching as well as primary and secondary hospitals started at the Institute of Public Health (IPH).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Mandatory technical refresher courses for allied health professionals selected from the teaching as well as Primary and secondary hospitals started at the Institute of Public Health (IPH).

IPH Dean Professor Dr Zarfishan Tahir welcomed the participants in an inaugural session and said that perfection in the subject was a key to success for the technical staff, therefore, holding of refresher courses on regular bases for these official was essential.

She urged upon the participants to take keen interest in their courses with dedication and maintain discipline during their stay at the institution so that they could not only enable themselves for promotions in the next grade but also discharge their duties and serve the humanity with more professional dedication.

Director Paramedical education Dr Aazum, faculty members Dr Rukhsana, Dr Faiza, Dr Aamir Raza and Dr Sema Imdad were also present.

Related Topics

Education From

Recent Stories

276 UAE home-grown and international brands aggres ..

40 minutes ago

US House Republicans to Introduce New Bill on Wedn ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister's peace initiative yielding results ..

1 minute ago

Proclaimed offender arrested in Muzaffargarh

1 minute ago

Cleanliness arrangements finalized for Urs of the ..

1 minute ago

Two drug pushers rounded up in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.