Teenagers between 15-18 age to get free Pfizer jabs: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced the inclusion of citizens belonging to age groups of 15 to 18 years for maximum vaccination of the public in existing national drive to inoculate the masses with Covid-19 vaccine.

The Forum has decided that only Pfizer vaccine would be given free to citizens between the ages of 15 and 18 years.

The Forum informed that for registration purpose, children's registration certificate (Form B number) would be required.

However, vaccination certificate could only be obtained under the existing system, it added.

"Pfizer vaccine will be available for 15 to 18-year old at all Mass Vaccination Centers," the Forum said.

It further informed that mobile vaccination teams will also visit to schools and colleges for vaccinating students aged 15-18 years.