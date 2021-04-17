Tehsil Hospital Bisham to be up-graded with estimated cost of Rs. 770 mn

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai has said that Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved upgrading of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bisham to Category C with an estimated cost of Rs. 770 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai has said that Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved upgrading of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bisham to Category C with an estimated cost of Rs. 770 million.

He said that during his visit to union councils of Malik Khel, Raania, Dera, Bisham, Shang and Alpuri on Saturday. He said that after up-gradation the hospital would become state-of-the- art facility to treat patients of various ailments adding District Headquarters Hospital Shangla would also be up-graded for public facilitation.

Shoukat said that government has embarked on a plan to develop backward areas and develop their infrastructure.

He said that mine workers of Shangla area would be provided better employment opportunities and efforts would be made to explore scenic beauty of Shagala and made it a tourist attraction.

He said that said that Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and Communication Minister, Murad Saeed has also assured construction of Bisham- Khawazakhela Express Way. He deplored that those who ignored development of Shangla are now criticizing sincere efforts of government to facilitate people and added that PTI would come up to the expectations of people and fulfill all its pledges and promises.