Tele-health facility effective for treatment of routine medical issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Tele-health facility can effectively contribute to the well being of citizens by providing them guidance through technology use about their routine health issues after closure of clinics and hospitals' Out Patient Departments (OPDs) amid lockdown for prevention of COVID-19 spread in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Tele-health facility can effectively contribute to the well being of citizens by providing them guidance through technology use about their routine health issues after closure of clinics and hospitals' Out Patient Departments (OPDs) amid lockdown for prevention of COVID-19 spread in the country.

The Tele-Health service can increase efficiency of overall healthcare delivery system by reducing cost and provision of speedy healthcare through use of technology thus minimizing human interaction and the risk of catching COVID-19, consultant, Project Manager COMSATS Tele-Health, Dr Nadia Rasheed said.

Talking to APP on Monday, she said it was the perfect time when the authorities concerned must utilize such services for the provision of contact less health facilities to the patients through technology usage for routine medical issues.

This method will maintain social distancing, avoid direct interaction as well as protect our frontline force of doctors and paramedics to unnecessary exposure.

Through this initiative, "we will be able to manage many outdoor patients without direct interaction with the doctor which will be largely beneficial amidst the fear that this epidemic has entailed with an indefinite lasting period".

Dr Nadia said that Comsats Tele-health pioneers in providing advanced Primary healthcare services mainly aimed for the benefit of resource constraint marginalized people living in remote areas in terms of cost effectiveness, time saving and instant accessibility.

Through the Tele-Health setup, patients at basic health units can get medical opinion from doctors sitting remotely at Secondary/Tertiary health care units in any part of the country with the use of technology.

She said in the current scenario of COVID-19 outbreak, Comsats Tele-health is connected with the Basic Health Units situated in remote areas from Gwader to Jhelum and Quetta.

Under this initiative, regular OPD services being given to treat minor ailments as well as patients with chronic diseases, E.g. Diabetes, Hypertension etc.

Patients are provided with one month treatment in order to avoid frequent visits to the center.

"Our main focus is providing health education regarding preventive measures to the patients visiting the centers. We are providing online training to the paramedics of these centers to alert and educate the general public and the local community regarding important preventative precautions", she said.

These prevention include frequent hand washing for 20 seconds, social distancing, cleanliness of work place, intake of balanced diet with large quantities of Vitamin C such as citrus fruits and fresh vegetables, warm water and good hydration.

Dr. Nadia urged the authorities to establish an integrated system beneficial for patients as well as for healthcare professionals and make separate filter clinics well equipped with Tele-health facility.

/395