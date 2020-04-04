UrduPoint.com
Telemedicine Facility Introduced At DHQ

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:46 PM

District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) here on Saturday introduced telemedicine facility for patients across the district

Due to pandemic of coronavirus, different basic health units were closed and the patients were facing problems.

Primary and Secondary Health Department in collaboration with DHQ administration initiated telemedicine centre. The patients were directed to contact 03176593646 for any query about health problem.

