Temporary Ban On Entry Of Public Into Govt Offices In View Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:09 PM

Temporary ban on entry of public into govt offices in view of coronavirus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner said that Punjab government has imposed temporary ban of the entry of general public in the government offices in view of coronavirus prevention and precautionary measures whereas necessary employees have been instructed to call in office and others employees have directed to work at home and ordered to be active on phone.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of district officers of government departments.

In meeting ADCR Meesam Raza and ADCG Bilal Feroz were present.

DC has also directed the employees to be ensured masks wearing and gloves in offices and no more than two sit together in one room.

He also directed to ensure the availability of chlorine mixed water at offices; adding that bans have been imposed on large meeting of officers and more than five people should not be gathers.

He has stressed upon the need that wash the government offices and vehicles with pesticide water.

DC has assigned the responsibility to civil defence and education departments' volunteers for awareness campaign regarding coronavirus. He also imposed ban on all type of accommodation in government hostels, social welfare institutions and banned on public palaces and parks.

