Ten Local Courts Of Abbottabad Sealed After Employees Test Positive

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:16 PM

Ten local courts of Abbottabad sealed after employees test positive

At least ten local courts of Abbottabad were sealed for five days after 10 employees were tested positive for COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :At least ten local courts of Abbottabad were sealed for five days after 10 employees were tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the details, on the directives of the provincial government health department took 300 samples for Coronavirus testing from the local court's employees of Abbottabad and sent them to Peshawar for PCR test. Ten of them were tested COVID-19 positive while 50 results are still awaited.

10 infected employees were house quarantined for 14 days and ten courts including Additional Session Judge, three civil judges and a processing agency was sealed for five days.

According to the focal person district court, Asad Coronavirus tested positive employees while the courts of Additional Session Judge, Senior Civil Judicial II, Civil Judge I, Judge Family Court IV and processing agency were sealed.

The employees who were tested positive were identified as Tahir Iqbal, Danish Toufique, Shahid Khan, Aqeel Khan, Waseem Farooq, Asghar, Danish, Ejaz Ahmed, Naveed Sultan, Muhammad Aqeel and Zaka ur Rehman.

During the third wave of COVID-19, the number of patients is drastically increasing day by day in Abbottabad. The total number of Coronavirus patients and death tolls have also crossed ever highest as compared to the previous two waves of the outbreak.

