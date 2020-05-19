UrduPoint.com
Ten Members Chinese Military Medical Team Visited National Command And Operation Centre (NCOC)

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:19 PM

A ten members Chinese Military Medical team headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen, Disease prevention and control visited National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020) A ten members Chinese Military Medical team headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen, Disease prevention and control visited National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) .


The team was briefed about Pakistan’s efforts against pandemic so far, future course of action including emergency response measures.
The visiting delegation was apprised on TTQ strategy which is corner stone of Pakistan’s National COVID Effort & helping the scale and scope of targeted lockdowns and containment efforts against COVID 19.

The NCOC officials thanked the visiting delegation for sharing their expertise and valuable input.

They also thanked the visiting delegation for all out support extended by China in fight against pandemic in all domains.


The Chinese medical team shared their experiences of early identification, early isolation and early treatment which helped China to contain the pandemic.
The visiting delegation appreciated NCOC for steering the National COVID effort with scientific approach as as per health experts advices.


It’s pertinent to mention that Chinese Military Medical team is on an official visit to Pakistan having various specialists includeing Disease control, pulmonologists, ICU, infectious disease and control, testing and nursing experts.

