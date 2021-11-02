Ten new COVID-19 cases reported

As many as 10 more covid positive patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district, including five from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Rawal Town and one each case from Potohar town Gujar Khan and Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 10 more covid positive patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district, including five from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Rawal Town and one each case from Potohar town Gujar Khan and Islamabad.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Tuesday, 18 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities.

Among these 18 patients, 12 admitted in the Institute of Urology, five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in Bilal hospital.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, eight stable and eight on oxygen support.

Around 3,262,452 people including 43,875 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634.