UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Newborns Contract Virus At Romanian Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Ten newborns contract virus at Romanian hospital

A Romanian maternity unit was being investigated on Tuesday after 10 newborns tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with the suspicion they contracted the virus from healthcare staff

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A Romanian maternity unit was being investigated on Tuesday after 10 newborns tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with the suspicion they contracted the virus from healthcare staff.

"The mothers tested negative, but the babies tested positive so we have to consider their contacts with medical staff," Health Minister Nelu Tataru said in an interview with the Antena 3 tv station late on Monday.

The babies have no symptoms and all but one of them, together with their mothers, have gone into self-isolation at home.

Tataru pointed to the "failures in the activities of both maternity officials and the local public health directorate (DSP)" and promised severe measures if necessary.

The local DSP chief has already been dismissed.

"For the past two days I have felt like I am living in a horror film," one of the mothers told the local pressalert.

ro website.

"The staff were not wearing masks," she said, adding that the mothers had heard on Wednesday through unofficial channels that there was a case of coronavirus in the hospital.

"On Thursday the hospital was disinfected with us inside," she said.

The unit in the western Romanian city of Timisoara was briefly placed under quarantine on March 31 but was reopened the next day on the orders of the local DSP, which insisted at the time that there was "no risk of infection for patients or doctors" even though 13 members of staff had already tested positive.

The latest case adds to worries about how Romania's system is coping with the epidemic.

Medical staff have spoken out in recent weeks over insufficient equipment for those on the frontline.

There are more than 4,400 confirmed cases in Romania so far and 180 people have died.

Around 700 of those infected are healthcare workers.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Died Timisoara Romania March TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTM leader leads protest against closure of intern ..

6 minutes ago

US Coalition Transfers Military Advisers' HQ in Ba ..

1 minute ago

ADC calls for timely measures to prevent dengue

2 minutes ago

Distribution of ration in NA-108 underway

2 minutes ago

Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapu directs finalization ..

2 minutes ago

Infinix S5 PRO 40MP Pop-up selfie camera- the phon ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.