Tests Of Suspected Corona Patients Negative So Far In Punjab: Minister

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:11 PM

Tests of suspected corona patients negative so far in Punjab: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed intensive screening of travelers at airports to combat the Coronavirus threat in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed intensive screening of travelers at airports to combat the Coronavirus threat in Punjab.

The minister chaired the Cabinet Committee meeting at the Chief Minister Secretariat on directives from Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday.

Minister for Energy Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, DIG Operations Suhail Sukhera, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (Retd) Usman Younis, Secretary Information Raja Jehangir, Special Secretary Finance Mr. Tauseef, Special Secretary Schools, Secretary Local Government (Col (Retd) Wajahat Hamdani, Additional Secretary Security (Chinese), Senior Joint Director Civil Aviation Authority, Secretary school education and other officials attended the meeting.

The minister took a briefing from respective officials about the surveillance measures at different facilities. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis and Secretary Information Raja Jehangir Anwar gave detailed briefings on the number of initiatives and a complete round-up of actions and preparedness measures in the province.

The minister said that all-out measures were being taken for the safety of people from the virus.

"So far the lab tests of all suspected cases have been negative and we have not received any positive results in Punjab. However, we are completely alert and have made all the necessary preparations. The awareness messages have been displayed at key sites. The trainings for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been arranged in Punjab. A 24-hour Corona Monitoring Cell has been set up in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department which is continuously monitoring the situation in the country and in the region. The review meetings would be held on daily basis. The Awareness campaign will be run continuously to inform and update peopleabout the threat of the virus," the minister said.

The minister emphasized that people must wash hands properly and adopt safety measures.

