Thai health ministry issues warning amid Omicron cases surge

BANGKOK, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on Monday issued a level 3 warning all over the country after 514 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected.

The level 3 warning refers to an urge for public cooperation to implement strict COVID-19 free setting, more antigen rapid test kit (AKT) screening before and after traveling, avoid crowds, as well as issue work-from-home policy if possible.

The warning is based on rising concerns over a possible surge in new cases after the holiday season which has seen a high level of people mobility, said Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Disease Control Department from the Ministry of Public Health.

Opas further noted that the Omicron variant can easily surge and is expected to take over Delta variant very soon.