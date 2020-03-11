Thai Immigration Officers At Bangkok Airport Diagnosed With COVID-19
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:45 PM
Two immigration officers at Bangkok's main airport have coronavirus and may have handled the passports of visitors to Thailand, a health official said Wednesday
Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Two immigration officers at Bangkok's main airport have coronavirus and may have handled the passports of visitors to Thailand, a health official said Wednesday.
The men, both working at Suvarnabhumi airport, fell ill on March 7 and 8 respectively and potentially came into contact with arriving passengers in the days before their diagnosis.
One of the officers was among a team leading health screenings of Thai returnees from South Korea -- which has reported the second most COVID-19 infections in Asia after China.