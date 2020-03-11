Thai immigration officers at Bangkok airport diagnosed with COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Two immigration officers at Bangkok's main airport have coronavirus and may have handled the passports of visitors to Thailand, a health official said Wednesday.

The men, both working at Suvarnabhumi airport, fell ill on March 7 and 8 respectively and potentially came into contact with arriving passengers in the days before their diagnosis.

One of the officers was among a team leading health screenings of Thai returnees from South Korea -- which has reported the second most COVID-19 infections in Asia after China.