UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Immigration Officers At Bangkok Airport Diagnosed With COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

Thai immigration officers at Bangkok airport diagnosed with COVID-19

Two immigration officers at Bangkok's main airport have coronavirus and may have handled the passports of visitors to Thailand, a health official said Wednesday

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Two immigration officers at Bangkok's main airport have coronavirus and may have handled the passports of visitors to Thailand, a health official said Wednesday.

The men, both working at Suvarnabhumi airport, fell ill on March 7 and 8 respectively and potentially came into contact with arriving passengers in the days before their diagnosis.

One of the officers was among a team leading health screenings of Thai returnees from South Korea -- which has reported the second most COVID-19 infections in Asia after China.

Related Topics

Thailand China Bangkok South Korea March May From Asia Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tareen withdraws 20,000 tons sugar sale offer to U ..

5 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi p ..

5 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Favors Consensus on OPEC+ Oil Productio ..

3 minutes ago

Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over Nathia Ga ..

3 minutes ago

Hyundai teases all-new Avante ahead of April launc ..

3 minutes ago

UK confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 373

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.