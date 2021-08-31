Thai ministers confident of economic recovery on easing COVID-19 rules

Thailand's finance minister and industry minister on Monday expressed their confidence on the government's easing of lockdown measures starting from Wednesday, noting that this will help the economy normalize gradually

BANGKOK, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:Thailand's finance minister and industry minister on Monday expressed their confidence on the government's easing of lockdown measures starting from Wednesday, noting that this will help the economy normalize gradually.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the easing of restrictions on retail and dining are necessary to revive the economy.

"We are seeing a stabilizing trend of new COVID-19 cases. If the tight lockdown still continues, we expect the economy to shrink sharply.

Easing restrictions for retail and restaurant businesses will help people to get back on their feet," Arkhom said in an interview with local media.

He added that as the pandemic is still ongoing, the easing must be carried out gradually in a safe and careful manner.

Meanwhile, Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit also believed that the lockdown easing would be a positive factor for the manufacturing sector.