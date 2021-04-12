Thailand confirms daily record of 985 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Monday confirmed 985 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record since the pandemic began, bringing the total caseload to 33,610, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand on Monday confirmed 985 new COVID-19 cases, a new daily record since the pandemic began, bringing the total caseload to 33,610, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Monday's new confirmed cases, 980 were domestic infections, with 634 being confirmed at hospitals and 346 others being detected via active testing at communities and workplaces, while five others were imported cases.

No additional death was reported Monday, leaving the total death toll at 97, according to the CCSA.

Thailand has so far confirmed 33,610 cases, 30,407 of which were domestic cases while 3,203 others were imported cases. Some 28,248 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 5,265 others are currently hospitalized.