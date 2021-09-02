Thailand Faces 'Acute' Blood Shortage Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - IFRC

Thailand is experiencing severe blood shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday, launching an urgent appeal for eligible healthy donors to help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Thailand is experiencing severe blood shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday, launching an urgent appeal for eligible healthy donors to help.

"Amidst the raging #COVID19 pandemic, #Thailand is facing an acute blood shortage - delaying essential surgeries and forcing people with blood disorders to wait indefinitely. The #RedCross appeals to all eligible, healthy donors to donate blood urgently," IFRC Asia Pacific wrote on Twitter.

The shortage is believed to have arisen as donors are reluctant to leave their homes during the pandemic.

An average of 200,000 units of blood are reportedly needed every day by hospitals, but there has been a sharp drop in blood donations. In July, only some 149,000 units of blood were donated.

Meanwhile, each hospital reportedly needs 8,000 units of blood per day, but the Thailand Red Cross Society's National Blood Center can only provide 2,300 units.

As a result, hospitals around the country have postponed all non-essential surgery to manage their bloodstock effectively.

The lack of blood donations poses a huge threat to patients that need blood transfusions.