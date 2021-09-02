UrduPoint.com

Thailand Faces 'Acute' Blood Shortage Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - IFRC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:55 PM

Thailand Faces 'Acute' Blood Shortage Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - IFRC

Thailand is experiencing severe blood shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday, launching an urgent appeal for eligible healthy donors to help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Thailand is experiencing severe blood shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday, launching an urgent appeal for eligible healthy donors to help.

"Amidst the raging #COVID19 pandemic, #Thailand is facing an acute blood shortage - delaying essential surgeries and forcing people with blood disorders to wait indefinitely. The #RedCross appeals to all eligible, healthy donors to donate blood urgently," IFRC Asia Pacific wrote on Twitter.

The shortage is believed to have arisen as donors are reluctant to leave their homes during the pandemic.

An average of 200,000 units of blood are reportedly needed every day by hospitals, but there has been a sharp drop in blood donations. In July, only some 149,000 units of blood were donated.

Meanwhile, each hospital reportedly needs 8,000 units of blood per day, but the Thailand Red Cross Society's National Blood Center can only provide 2,300 units.

As a result, hospitals around the country have postponed all non-essential surgery to manage their bloodstock effectively.

The lack of blood donations poses a huge threat to patients that need blood transfusions.

Related Topics

Shortage Thailand Twitter July All Asia Blood

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses minimal increase in debt-to-GDP ..

Pakistan witnesses minimal increase in debt-to-GDP ratio during pandemic

1 minute ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of Sialkot-Kharian moto ..

PM performs groundbreaking of Sialkot-Kharian motorway project

6 minutes ago
 BRT Peshawar is excellent example of public servic ..

BRT Peshawar is excellent example of public service, financial discipline: Bang ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 18,985 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 18,985 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

9 minutes ago
 Folk king's last performance released by PNCA

Folk king's last performance released by PNCA

9 minutes ago
 Gandapur condemns reports of heavy military siege ..

Gandapur condemns reports of heavy military siege on Syed Ali Gilani's funeral

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.