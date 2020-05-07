Thailand May Enter 2nd Phrase of Lifting COVID-19 Measures on May 17 - Health Official

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Thai authorities may introduce the second phase of lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on May 17 if infection rates do not increase, Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center, said on Thursday.

The country started to ease COVID-19 restrictions earlier in May. Small restaurants and markets, hair salons, open-air sports venues and parks were reopened nationwide. The second phrase envisions lifting the ban on operations of larger business objects, including shopping malls.

"The transition to the second stage of easing restrictions may occur on May 17, if the number of new cases daily will not return to double digits or higher, Visanuyothin said during a briefing.

On Thursday, Thailand confirmed just three new COVID-19 cases, and the total reached 2,992. At the same time, 2,772 patients have already recovered, and 55 have died. The number of active cases in the country is currently at 165.