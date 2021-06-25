UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Races To Roll Out Coronavirus Jabs To Prisoners

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:27 PM

Thailand races to roll out coronavirus jabs to prisoners

Barefoot Thai prisoners rolled up their sleeves to get coronavirus jabs into tattooed arms Friday, as the kingdom seeks to tackle a mass infection outbreak in its overcrowded jails

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Barefoot Thai prisoners rolled up their sleeves to get coronavirus jabs into tattooed arms Friday, as the kingdom seeks to tackle a mass infection outbreak in its overcrowded jails.

Authorities have been trying to contain a recent virus surge in the penal system, where some inmates have less space to sleep than the inside of a coffin.

There have been more than 35,000 positive cases inside prisons and inmates have been encouraged to wear masks even when they sleep at night.

The government has begun rolling out an initial batch of 300,000 Sinopharm doses across the kingdom's jails.

Inmates at Chonburi Central Prison, two hours southwest of Bangkok, lined up Friday morning to receive their jabs.

"Overcrowding in prisons is a factor making it difficult to prevent this kind of disease," the institution's director, Chan Vachiradath, told AFP.

He said the nearly 6,300 inmates at his prison had so far remained coronavirus-free, but staff are on guard.

Every prisoner had to undergo a swab test before their vaccination and priority was given to elderly inmates and those suffering underlying medical conditions that made them more vulnerable to severe virus cases.

Thailand has around 311,000 prisoners, according to International Federation for Human Rights figures from earlier this year -- more than two and a half times the system's official capacity.

Four out of five prisoners are serving time for drug charges because of harsh anti-narcotics laws that can see offenders jailed for a decade for possessing just a few methamphetamine pills.

Related Topics

Prisoner Bangkok From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Is Digital A New Way Of Charitable Giving In Pakis ..

17 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Authorized for Pregnant ..

3 minutes ago

France calls on Iran to take 'final decisions' to ..

3 minutes ago

Germany, France battle to retain clout on Russia u ..

7 minutes ago

Russia records over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

Fawad condemns terrorist attack on FC personnel

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.