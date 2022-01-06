Thailand raises COVID-19 alert amid Omicron surge

(@FahadShabbir)

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert level from three to four in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the country

BANGKOK, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert level from three to four in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

The level-four warning refers to the closure of areas prone to cluster infections, reduction of inter-provincial travels and gatherings, Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the health ministry, told a press conference in Phuket.

There are five warning levels in Thailand, where the fifth one refers to curfews, strict mobility and public gathering control and quarantine scheme for all travelers.

The country confirmed 5,775 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, a huge jump compared to the previous day, according to the health authorities. The number of severe cases and deaths continues to decrease overall, but confirmed cases are rising rapidly.