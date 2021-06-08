Thailand ramps up vaccination amid rising COVID-19 infections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Thailand accelerated vaccine rollout as it began a mass vaccination program Monday amid efforts to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far and ensure the country's wider reopening to vaccinated foreign visitors

BANGKOK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) --:Thailand accelerated vaccine rollout as it began a mass vaccination program Monday amid efforts to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far and ensure the country's wider reopening to vaccinated foreign visitors.

On Monday, the first day of the program, the country administered 416,847 doses of vaccines, compared with a daily average of fewer than 50,000 doses during the past three months, according to data from the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) released on Tuesday.

The country has administered more than 4.63 million doses of vaccines in total, and aims to vaccinate about 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of this year.

The tourism-reliant country planned to reopen the popular resort island Phuket to fully vaccinated foreign visitors from July 1, and considered the reopening of several other regions and provinces later this year.